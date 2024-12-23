Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers On Why Horror Movies Are Often Undervalued [Exclusive Interview]

After Robert Eggers arrived on the scene with "The Witch" in 2015, it was obvious we were in the presence of a budding genre master. "The Lighthouse" and "The Northman" were also well received by critics, but now, in 2024, a lifelong passion project has finally come to fruition. Eggers' "Nosferatu" is, in my opinion, one of the best movies of the year, regardless of genre. It's certainly the scariest, but I fear that because it is a capital-H "Horror Movie," it will once again be shut out of major awards discussions. The Academy Awards, for example, notoriously overlook horror movies, a true shame when considering how many incredible performances and brilliant cinematic achievements can be found within the genre. I was recently given the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with Eggers, so I asked him, point blank, what is it that he thinks they're so afraid of?

"I just think that because of the history of genre films originally often being relegated to B-movies, I think it's just something that people haven't totally wrapped their minds around as considering something as important," he explains. "We know that it's important to explore the darkness in humanity, so there is great value in expressing what it is to be human with other humans by looking at the stuff that we don't necessarily want to look at, but that can be difficult." This stigma is well documented and is precisely why there was a push a few years ago for "elevated horror" to be its own subgenre because filmmakers knew that the general viewer perceives horror films as nothing more than blood and boobs.

It's a shame, because that misconception might be why they, and many others, miss out on a film as lush and haunting as "Nosferatu."