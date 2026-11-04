Andy Weir Reveals The Tricky Issue With The Project Hail Mary Audiobook [Exclusive]

"Project Hail Mary" pulled off a bit of a magic trick, mixing hard sci-fi with a family-friendly adventure to create something that's part Disney movie, part "Interstellar." That unlikely mix is encapsulated in Rocky, the crab-like alien from the planet Erid with whom Ryan Gosling's space traveler Ryland Grace forms an unbreakable bond. Rocky was puppeted and voiced by James Ortiz, alongside several other puppeteers, and he's not only a lovable supporting character who wouldn't be out of place in a Pixar film, he's a representation of Andy Weir's hard sci-fi leanings to boot.

The author, who wrote the 2021 novel on which "Project Hail Mary" is based, chose not to use a humanoid form for the alien, in defiance of years of Hollywood tradition. He also chose to have Rocky communicate in a uniquely alien way. Indeed, the Eridian uses musical tones and chords to speak, prompting Grace to create a makeshift translation system that allows him to converse with Rocky. In the audiobook, however, Rocky's unusual form of communication presented a challenge.

Weir has spoken positively about the "Project Hail Mary" audiobook, which is narrated by the great Ray Porter. Porter speaks as Rocky as well, but he's accompanied by musical tones to represent the actual sound of the alien's communication. A lot of thought went into defining Rocky's voice for the audiobook this way, too, as /Film's Jeremy Mathai when he interviewed Weir about this choice.