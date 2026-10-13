Project Hail Mary's Rocky Actor Points Out A Subtle Detail You May Have Missed [Exclusive]

"Project Hail Mary" was a major box office success, and much of that was thanks to its lovable alien character, Rocky. The rock-like alien who becomes close friends with Ryan Gosling's scientist Ryland Grace was puppeteered and voiced by James Ortiz, who made sure to include a subtle vocal detail to represent the fact Rocky's voice was ultimately being generated by computer translation software.

Rocky is an Eridian from the planet Erid who encounters Ryan Gosling's Grace while both are on missions to save their planets from a light-devouring microbe. The craboid alien with no facial features and the inability to speak English communicates using a series of sounds that are essentially musical tones and chords. To get over that particular hurdle, Grace uses his computers to create a translation system that allows him to communicate, and ultimately forge an unbreakable bond, with his Eridian pal.

/Film's Ben Pearson recently interviewed Ortiz, who spoke about crafting Rocky's voice, and it turns out there was much more to it than simply finding the right tone and pitch.

"I was actually vocally really interested in how much [Rocky's] voice box would be buffering and going wrong," Ortiz said. "Because it's two laptops duct-taped together." This is a reference to Grace's makeshift translation system, which he creates on the fly after meeting Rocky and which isn't exactly the most refined technological solution. It seems Ortiz was trying to keep that in mind when reading Rocky's lines by doing his own impression of a glitchy computerized AI voice.