5 Best Sci-Fi Easter Eggs Hidden In Project Hail Mary

Phil Lord's and Chris Miller's 2026 film "Project Hail Mary" takes place in the near future of 2032, when Earth is facing an existential crisis. The sun is going out, and no one knows why. The government enlists the help of one Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) to investigate the matter, and the bulk of the film entails his prolonged deep space mission to a nearby surviving star to see if he can get information on — and maybe a solution to — our dimming sol. While out in deep space, Dr. Grace meets a friendly space alien, also investigating the death of its own sun, and the two learn how to communicate in order to pool their research.

Prior to the mission, Dr. Grace had been drummed out of the scientific community for some wild theories, and had been making ends meet as a middle school science teacher. Although intelligent, Grace was no steel trap mind, no diplomat, and no logical android. He was a bit slovenly, and given to making pop culture references, just like any of us would. I would think that, should I ever meet a space alien, my mind would be heavily swirling with all the aliens I had witnessed in countless sci-fi movies and books. I would be asking myself if the alien was more like Spock from "Star Trek" or the xenomorph from "Alien."

As such, Drew Goddard's script for "Project Hail Mary," as well as Andy Weir's original novel, have numerous pop culture references embedded throughout, most of them delivered by Grace himself. Many viewers/readers have taken notice of these references, and we here at /Film have compiled a fun list of five of them. It's nice to know that, even in the depth of the cosmos, we'll still be making "Star Trek" references.