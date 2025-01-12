The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Buck Rogers In The 25th Century

Pulp-influenced, space-faring comic book heroes from Flash Gordon to Star-Lord can tip their hat to Buck Rogers, who debuted on the funny pages in 1929 and paved the way for the medium's future sci-fi protagonists. Though Legendary and Skydance have been developing their dueling "Buck Rogers" projects in recent years, the character's pop culture prevalence isn't quite what it used to be. Back in the day, however, Rogers received more than his share of attention. The character soon leaped from the page to a long-running radio series, a 1939 movie starring Buster Crabbe – who, funnily enough, was also the go-to Flash Gordon actor of the era — and a short-lived 1950 TV show.

However, if you were to name a definitive live-action take on Buck Rogers, it's hard to beat "Battlestar Galactica" creator Glen A. Larson's "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century." The show got its start in 1979 with a frankly sub-par theatrical movie that was actually a repurposed pilot episode, and ran only for two seasons that were radically different from each other. Nevertheless, it did a good job capturing the comic's unique pulpy charm, and has more than earned its place in the hearts of people who love the era's science fiction. Let's find out which of this classic show's actors are still with us, and what they've been up to since "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" ended in 1981.