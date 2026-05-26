The Hidden Detail In Project Hail Mary Most Fans Never Notice

As we have previously written about here at /Film, directors Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's sci-fi hit "Project Hail Mary" contains an amusing cameo by super-actor Meryl Streep. The film's lead character, Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), is on an extended space mission when he comes into contact with an intelligent alien life form, whom he nicknames Rocky (as they resemble a rock). Grace and Rocky then spend a portion of the movie learning how to communicate. Eventually, Grace finds a way to plug Rocky's alien vocabulary into a computer and have it read out Rocky's words in plain English.

The Meryl Streep cameo comes when Rocky and Grace are cycling through the artificial voices they might use for Rocky's translations. Should Rocky sound like an old British man? A woman? One of the voices is Streep's. Dr. Grace recognized Streep's voice and comments, full of awe, that she really is capable of anything. It's a good chuckle in a lighthearted movie full of good chuckles. The voice that Rocky and Dr. Grace finally settle on is provided by James Ortiz.

There is, however, a second voice cameo during the Rocky-voice-selection scene that likely passes most viewers by. Indeed, one of the voices that Dr. Grace and Rocky consider is that of actor Ray Porter. Ray Porter isn't as famous as Meryl Streep, but he does have a prolific TV career and has performed many, many audiobooks ... including the one for the Andy Weir novel that "Project Hail Mary" is based on.

Porter's cameo was confirmed by Lord and Miller during an interview with Cinemablend. Of course, there's a cute irony in the fact that the narrator of the "Project Hail Mary" audiobook makes a voice cameo that's been overlooked.