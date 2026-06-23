The Sci-Fi Books You Must Listen To If You Loved Ray Porter's Project Hail Mary Narration

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's "Project Hail Mary" is easily one of the best sci-fi movies of the year. Even with the release of Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day," the two films complement one another instead of evoking unfavorable comparisons. After all, both "Project Hail Mary" and "Disclosure Day" appeal to our collective sense of empathy, our only guiding light in navigating the unknowable.

While Lord and Miller's blockbuster has "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir's enthused stamp of approval, part of the book's mainstream appeal can be attributed to Ray Porter's 2021 audiobook narration of the source material. In fact, Porter's narration is so impressive that it won the 2022 Audie Award for Science Fiction and Audiobook of the Year. This performance also got praise from Weir during a Reddit AMA, while Ryan Gosling (who plays protagonist Ryland Grace in the film) called it "a hard act to follow" in an interview that Porter shared on Instagram.

If you're a fan of Porter's rendition of Rocky, the adorable alien engineer in the story, or happen to appreciate his distinctive line delivery, you should check out his work for Dennis E. Taylor's "Bobiverse" novels. These books blend classic sci-fi tropes with pop culture elements while delving into the ethics of artificial intelligence and related consciousness. Porter's narration is fantastic, as his range allows him to bring the series' quirks to life — key among them being the protagonist's various clones, which demands skilled accent work. If reading the five novels that make up the "Bobiverse" sounds like a lot of work, Porter's audiobooks are a wonderful way to experience what this eccentric sci-fi world has to offer.

That said, what is the "Bobiverse" even about, and why are these stories worth checking out?