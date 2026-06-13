Project Hail Mary And Disclosure Day Have One Thing In Common (And It Makes Both Movies Better)

Don't make contact with any extraterrestrial beings if you haven't seen "Disclosure Day" or "Project Hail Mary" — full spoilers for both films ahead!

Two of 2026's best movies so far — Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's literary adaptation "Project Hail Mary" and Steven Spielberg's charming original concept "Disclosure Day" — say basically the same thing about aliens. Specifically, both movies present aliens as potential friends and allies for humans rather than destructive forces hell-bent on wrecking the entire Earth.

In many ways, "Project Hail Mary" and "Disclosure Day" couldn't be more different. "Project Hail Mary" imagines a world where only a scientist and middle school teacher, Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), can possibly prevent drought and famine on Earth by traveling to the far-flung reaches of the solar system and investigating a phenomenon called astrophage that threatens to block out the sun; while he's on his journey, Ryland meets a small anthropomorphic alien named Rocky (puppeteered and voiced by James Ortiz), and the two work together. "Disclosure Day" centers around whistleblower Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor), his girlfriend Jane Blankenship (Eve Hewson), his mentor and ally Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo), and unsuspecting weatherwoman Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), who has a connection to Daniel ... and this group's attempt to reveal the truth about extraterrestrial life.

Still, the shared DNA between these two movies — movies about truth, communication, and acceptance — is important, and it's what makes both of them really, really good. Ultimately, "Project Hail Mary" and "Disclosure Day" are both big-hearted and unabashedly earnest films about the good that can come from working with something that you perceive as your enemy ... and the importance of those bonds. So how is that expressed across both of these films?