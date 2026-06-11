Why Amazon's Project Hail Mary Will Be Streaming On MGM+ Instead Of Prime Video

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Sci-fi fans got some good news recently, as you will soon be able to watch "Project Hail Mary" at home on a major streaming service. Director Phil Lord and Chris Miller's much-believed adaptation of Andy Weir's novel of the same name has been available on VOD for several weeks now, but many folks were waiting to watch it on a streaming service they already pay for. The problem? The movie will be making its streaming debut on MGM+ and not Prime Video, as had been assumed.

It was recently confirmed that "Project Hail Mary" will debut on MGM+ on June 18, 2026. That will be its exclusive streaming home for a time. Amazon MGM Studios produced the blockbuster, which is why many people simply assumed Prime Video, Amazon's major streaming service, would be the movie's streaming destination. Amazon acquired MGM in an $8.5 billion deal in 2022. That deal included the studio's library and all of its other assets.

Among those assets was the streaming service Epix, which was thereafter rebranded as MGM+. To state the obvious, MGM+ is not nearly as popular, in terms of its subscriber base, as Prime Video. So, that still leaves a lot of viewers with the ultimate notion of having to subscribe to yet another streaming service, rent the movie on VOD, or wait longer. The question is, why is the film not going to Prime Video first?

As explained by Deadline, it boils down to complex, corporate dealings and how these movies are ultimately given the green light in the first place. "Movies that go from theatrical to Prime Video, are greenlit differently, often have their budgets covered by Prime and are monetized under a different model internally," the outlet explained.