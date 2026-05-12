How To Watch Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary At Home

If you missed "Project Hail Mary" in theaters, I've got good news. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's audacious sci-fi movie, which adapts Andy Weir's best-selling novel, is coming to video-on-demand services.

As of May 12, 2026, you can stream this box-office juggernaut in the privacy of your own home and watch as star Ryan Gosling, who plays biology teacher turned astronaut hero Dr. Ryland Grace, befriends the world's cutest rock-alien Rocky (puppeted and voiced by James Ortiz). After working with a group of scientists to study astrophage, an odd substance that appears to block the sun, Ryland ends up alone aboard a spacecraft far from home. With Rocky's help, he learns more about astrophage and even figures out a way to combat it.

If I'm being very honest, seeing "Project Hail Mary" on the big screen is a genuinely spectacular experience ... and if the movie is ever re-released in theaters as blockbusters sometimes are, it's absolutely worth seeking out. (This feels especially possible when you consider that Amazon MGM, the film's studio, already gave it a lengthy release window to get as many butts in seats as possible.) With that said, if you missed this super-popular movie in theaters, now's your chance to experience it from the comfort of your own home. So what is "Project Hail Mary" about, and why is it a must-see movie of 2026?