Project Hail Mary Won't Be Streaming At Home Anytime Soon (And The Reason Is Solid)
To date, "Project Hail Mary" is by far the biggest surprise of the year in the realm of cinema. Starring Ryan Gosling ("Barbie"), the sci-fi flick based on Andy Weir's beloved novel of the same name has become a rare non-franchise smash hit at the box office. It's also showing no signs of slowing down, which is why you shouldn't expect to be able to stream it from the comfort of your home anytime soon.
During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it was revealed that Amazon MGM Studios has elected to extend the movie's theatrical window — a move that comes nearly a month after "Project Hail Mary" opened atop the box office back on March 20. As directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie"), the sci-fi adventure has since become a critical and commercial sensation, which is the same reason why its streaming debut is far from imminent. As Miller explained on Twitter/X:
"We announced [at CinemaCon] that MGM is extending the exclusive theatrical window for 'Project Hail Mary,' so it won't be on streaming anytime soon. This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen — and w[ith] a full return to IMAX screens for 1 week only starting this weekend, make plans to see it in a theater now! Bring friends and loved ones. It's an experience to share with others."
As of this writing, the movie has amassed $518 million at the worldwide box office. "Project Hail Mary" has probably already made enough to justify a sequel, too, should Amazon decide to pursue such a thing. Either way, it's committing to movie theaters with this one and intends to squeeze as much juice as it can rather than rush the film to streaming. The logic behind this move is sound.
Amazon is maximizing the box office for Project Hail Mary
Amazon is largely in the business of funneling movies to Prime Video. For that reason, it might be surprising to certain viewers that the company is withholding "Project Hail Mary" from streaming for the time being, especially at a time when folks have become accustomed to movies being rushed to streaming (even from major studios).
The difference, in this case, is that "Project Hail Mary" is a bonafide success. The movie's $200 million budget raised the stakes for its box office run, but the bar for success has already been cleared. Anything made from here on out is icing on the cake. Amazon doesn't necessarily need the money, but if it's going to play the theatrical game, it only makes sense to ride the hits when they come. For theater owners, it's a welcome surprise since, far too often, even successful movies are rushed to VOD nowadays, cutting off possible earnings that they desperately need.
2025's box office was a major disappointment, with domestic ticket sales failing to cross $9 billion. We're still well short of pre-pandemic levels. But companies like Amazon putting their money where their mouth is with movies like this offers a lot of hope for the future. Hits like this don't come around everyday. Keeping them in theaters when the demand is there benefits everyone in the long run.
Yes, it might frustrate viewers who want to watch this movie at home, but this sort of thing is probably going to become more normal again. Universal recently committed to longer theatrical windows, and there's overwhelming evidence that films do just as well, if not better, on streaming after a robust theatrical run. Studios are leaning into that now.
"Project Hail Mary" is currently playing in theaters.