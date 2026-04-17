Project Hail Mary Won't Be Streaming At Home Anytime Soon (And The Reason Is Solid)

To date, "Project Hail Mary" is by far the biggest surprise of the year in the realm of cinema. Starring Ryan Gosling ("Barbie"), the sci-fi flick based on Andy Weir's beloved novel of the same name has become a rare non-franchise smash hit at the box office. It's also showing no signs of slowing down, which is why you shouldn't expect to be able to stream it from the comfort of your home anytime soon.

During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it was revealed that Amazon MGM Studios has elected to extend the movie's theatrical window — a move that comes nearly a month after "Project Hail Mary" opened atop the box office back on March 20. As directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie"), the sci-fi adventure has since become a critical and commercial sensation, which is the same reason why its streaming debut is far from imminent. As Miller explained on Twitter/X:

"We announced [at CinemaCon] that MGM is extending the exclusive theatrical window for 'Project Hail Mary,' so it won't be on streaming anytime soon. This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen — and w[ith] a full return to IMAX screens for 1 week only starting this weekend, make plans to see it in a theater now! Bring friends and loved ones. It's an experience to share with others."

As of this writing, the movie has amassed $518 million at the worldwide box office. "Project Hail Mary" has probably already made enough to justify a sequel, too, should Amazon decide to pursue such a thing. Either way, it's committing to movie theaters with this one and intends to squeeze as much juice as it can rather than rush the film to streaming. The logic behind this move is sound.