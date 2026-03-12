Universal's New Plan Could Steal Every Major Director From Warner Bros. And Paramount

Universal Pictures just made a move that will upend Hollywood, thankfully for the better. The studio has revealed it will keep its movies in theaters longer before bringing them to Video On Demand and streaming, reversing a new normal that has been prevalent since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and had a huge impact on the theatrical industry. It's a move that could help the studio court major directors in the future.

According to The New York Times, Universal has extended theatrical runs for its movies in 2026 to at least five weekends for new movies. What's more, beginning in 2027, the studio will guarantee at least seven weekends for its movies.

Focus Features, which generally makes smaller movies like "Hamnet," remains an exception; three weekends of theatrical exclusivity will still be the norm for films released under that label.

It's a huge reversal of course, as Universal has often waited just 17 days, or three weekends, before putting most of its movies on premium VOD in recent years. How long movies stay in theaters isn't just dictated by ticket sales. It's become complicated in recent years, with no uniform agreement among the Hollywood studios. Donna Langley, the chairwoman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, had this to say:

"Our windowing strategy has always been designed to evolve with the marketplace, but we firmly believe in the primacy of theatrical exclusivity and working closely with our exhibition partners to support a healthy, sustainable theatrical ecosystem."

"Universal remains a theatrical-first studio," Langley added. "That's proven by the breadth of our slate, our commitment to our filmmakers and the ongoing investments we make in the creative community."

Universal has argued that on-demand is good for business, with VOD bringing in lots of revenue. That may be true, but the days of rushing movies to VOD, even if they disappoint at the box office, appear to be over for the studio.