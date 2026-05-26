How Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Feels About Ray Porter's Audiobook Narration

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"Project Hail Mary," when all's said and done, may go down as the movie of the year. Not only is it a massive commercial hit, but in terms of sheer quality, it's one of the best sci-fi movies of 2026. There's even already some way-too-early Oscar buzz going on. For Andy Weir, the author behind the book that inspired what is now a massive hit movie, it's one heck of a moment.

The book itself was a big hit, in no small part thanks to the acclaimed audiobook, narrated by Ray Porter. DC fans will know Porter as the voice of Darkseid in Zack Snyder's "Justice League," which was originally going to be a trilogy. Porter would have been a bigger part of the sequels, but they never came to pass. But Porter spends a lot of his time narrating audiobooks, including Weir's 2021 novel.

The story centers on science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he realizes he must solve the mystery of a substance causing the sun to die out.

So, what does Weir think of Porter's work on the audiobook? Did Porter manage to accurately convey what the author had in mind? During a Reddit AMA in 2021, a fan asked Weir about Porter's work on the audiobook. Weir made it clear that he had nothing to do with the casting decision, but he was a fan of how it turned out: