The Terminal List Trailer: Chris Pratt Stars In Antoine Fuqua's Conspiracy Thriller Series

Apparently it's the Summer of Dads. Not only are barbecue-lovin', lawn-mowin' American dads everywhere getting a brand new "Top Gun" movie this summer in the form of "Top Gun: Maverick," they're also getting a series from Prime Video that looks like a mix of Jack Ryan and Jason Bourne: "The Terminal List."

Chris Pratt stars as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose team gets ambushed and ultimately destroyed. He's the only survivor, and the experience left him more than a little shaken. Stories about how serving in the military can really mess with people's heads have been becoming more popular, and "The Terminal List" definitely looks like it follows the same vein as "The Contractor," the 2022 film starring a different Hollywood Chris (Pine) as he works in the sketchy world of mercenary contracting.

Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, which reunites Pratt with director Antoine Fuqua for the first time since they worked together on dad favorite "The Magnificent Seven" in 2016. Check out the trailer below.