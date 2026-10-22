DC Studios Could Face Major Shake-Up Before Superman Sequel, All Because Of Netflix

A major executive shake-up is happening in Hollywood right now, and it might be set to impact DC Studios. Netflix has fired its film chief, Dan Lin, and now that the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger is official, the brass at parent company Skydance have let some key execs go, including former WB film heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. Netflix needs to fill that top position quickly, and while Abdy and De Luca have been rumored to be in contention for the job, the streamer may have its sights set on DC's Peter Safran.

A recent report from Page Six broke down what led to Lin's firing (which allegedly included a feud with "Animals" director Ben Affleck) and included a list of names who are in line to replace him. Stacey Snider, Jeff Robinov, and Emma Watts were on that list, as was DC Studios co-head Peter Safran. James Gunn and Safran were hired to lead DC Studios as a new division at Warner Bros. in 2022. While Skydance is shaking things up, Gunn and Safran were both kept on to keep steering the DC ship for now.

Rather crucially, "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Superman" director Gunn has made it clear in the past that the only reason he took the job because of Safran. "I had no interest in running DC until Peter decided to do it with me so he could do the exec stuff [and] I could focus on creative," Gunn said on Threads in 2024.

So, what would happen if Netflix offers Safran a deal he can't pass up? Would that impact Gunn's place as the head of DC Studios? Gunn's plans for the DC Universe have shifted since Warner Bros.' initial announcement, but he and Safran have been the ones driving those decisions. If Safran leaves, things could get complicated.