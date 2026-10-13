2027 Oscars Best Director Predictions: Winner, Runner-Up And Other Contenders

At the outset of 2026, I looked at the release schedule and mentally slotted Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Pedro Almodóvar as major contenders for the Academy Award for Best Director. It's now October, and only Almodóvar has the slimmest of chances at a nod for his tragicomedy "Bitter Christmas." Meanwhile, Spielberg ("Disclosure Day") and Scott ("The Dog Stars") are completely out of the picture. As for Iñárritu, he's facing a possible director's sentence for the ungodly flop that is "Digger."

It's been a strange year for the motion picture industry, both creatively and business-wise. With the combining of Paramount and Warner Bros. to create Skydance, I'd say we're at a very worrying inflection point. The Oscars almost feel like an afterthought at the moment. Nevertheless, I've every confidence that once the critics awards start getting dished out at the end of November, the old Oscar fever will kick in. And one of the most hotly contested categories will be Best Director, even without the aforementioned heavy hitters.

Though reactions to Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three" and David Fincher's "The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" (the Quentin Tarantino-scripted sequel to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") have yet to officially surface (more on that in a moment), I think it's safe to say that there are two locks: Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo for "La Bola Negra," and Christopher Nolan for "The Odyssey." Beyond that, it's a crowded field, which means campaigning will be key. We've yet to see much in the way of negative buzz, but rest assured, there will be mud. Until then, here's how I think the category would shake out if they were announced today.