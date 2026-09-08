The Original Star Wars Is Heading To IMAX To Celebrate The Saga's Biggest Milestone Yet

George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" was released on May 25, 1977, and it changed the face of cinema. The film was so overwhelmingly successful that it forced the public to rethink just what a blockbuster was. After a decade of intense, adult, low-budget dramas dominating American theaters, many likely saw "Star Wars" as a relief, a lightweight, morally unambiguous space adventure for the whole family. In 2027, the film will turn 50 years old after half a century of sequels, prequels, TV specials, video games, theme park rides, streaming shows, animated series, and several landfills' worth of merchandise and toys. If it was once a refreshing antidote, the "Star Wars" franchise is now the dominant paradigm.

To celebrate the occasion (per a press release issued by Lucasfilm), a newly-restored version of the original 1977 iteration of "Star Wars" will be released theatrically on February 19, 2027, including in the rare 70mm IMAX format. This will be a striking blow-up for the movie, which was shot on 35mm film. It will also mark the first time "Star Wars" has ever been shown on IMAX screens, either on film or digitally.

"Star Wars" has been re-released in theaters before, of course. Back in early 1997, the movie and its first two sequels ("The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi") were all re-released as "Special Editions" that featured some additional scenes and brushed-up special effects. These Special Editions soon became controversial due to their changes, though, which makes the 50th anniversary re-release of the original 1977 edit of "Star Wars" a real coup.