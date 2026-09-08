One Of Eddie Murphy's Biggest Box Office Hits Became A Historic Flop 30 Years Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a time, Eddie Murphy was a truly unstoppable star. Beginning in the 1980s with his stand-up comedy career and continuing with the blockbuster success of films like "Beverly Hills Cop" (the title of which has been a lie for more than 40 years), he was a force to be reckoned with. Indeed, one of his biggest hits came in 1996 in the form of "The Nutty Professor," a remake of the 1963 Jerry Lewis-led comedy of the same name. However, 30 years later, that movie has now become one of Murphy's biggest flops, in a roundabout way.

Over Labor Day weekend, Universal Pictures decided to re-release "The Nutty Professor" on 571 screens, with new theatrical releases such as Adam Wingard's bloody John Carpenter riff "Onslaught," the sequel "Fall 2: Deadpoint," and the Mark Wahlberg-headlined "By Any Means" led a fairly quiet holiday frame. Unfortunately, nobody noticed.

Director Tom Shadyac's once very successful comedy made just $24,000 over the weekend (not counting the Monday holiday). That gave it a historically lousy $42 per-screen average. With that, it now owns the third-worst per-screen average ever for a re-release in its first weekend. The only ones to perform even worse were the 2025 re-release of the Amy Schumer-starring comedy "Trainwreck" ($13,000 opening/$16 per-screen average) and the 2020 re-release of the documentary "RBG" ($34,000 opening/$34 per-screen average). Mind you, the latter happened back when most movie theaters were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Nutty Professor" even narrowly edged out the 2025 re-release of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" ($35,000 opening/$43 per-screen average) in terms of per-screen average. So, what the hell happened? Mostly, Universal didn't do much to advertise the re-release, so audiences didn't show up.Plus, it was on a holiday weekend where people were busy doing other things. Simple as that.