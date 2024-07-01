The Title Of Beverly Hills Cop Has Been A Total Lie For 40 Years Now

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley, the main character of the "Beverly Hills Cop" film franchise, might be one of the most endearing movie characters of the 1980s. Axel is witty, charming, loyal, fun-loving, fantastic at his job, willing to buck the system when necessary, he trusts his gut, and he's overall great company. He's the type of guy everyone who watches these films would want to go on adventure with.

Martin Brest's original 1987 movie follows a Detroit police officer as he travels from Michigan to Beverly Hills to get justice for his murdered childhood friend. Murphy absolutely dominates the film with his perfect blend of comedic timing, dramatic chops, and physicality. Axel's superpower is being able to read people and situations at a glance, and instantly improvising his way through those situations to get what he needs, often in highly entertaining fashion. His demeanor and joie de vivre gives the movie a buoyancy, one it never would have had if original star Sylvester Stallone remained on the project. (Stallone rewrote this screenplay to be a dark action thriller before ultimately leaving the film, and he eventually incorporated those ideas into the script for 1986's "Cobra" instead.)

But Axel Foley is not the title character in his own franchise. At least, not at the beginning. Despite Axel Foley being a cop who spends most of the film in Beverly Hills, Axel is not the character to whom the title is referring.

"This is my good buddy Billy Rosewood," Axel says when he introduces Billy to another old pal of his, Jenny Summers. "Billy's a Beverly Hills cop."