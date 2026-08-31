Onslaught Review: Adam Wingard's Wild, Bloody Action Movie Goes Full John Carpenter

Adam Wingard has been a lowkey reliable director for 15 years now. Dating back to "You're Next," which launched Wingard's career, he's rarely missed. From low-budget slashers to the biggest of big blockbusters with his "Godzilla" movies, he's done it all and done it well. But with "Onslaught," Wingard has used the cache he's built up to do something totally unhinged and in conversation with his earlier work. What he's crafted is a throwback, ultra-violent, action movie blast that is very much an homage to some of the most cherished filmmakers of the '80s. In particular, the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter.

Written by Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, the movie takes place after a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose from a secret, government-funded facility in the desert. This seemingly unstoppable trio of trained killers sets its sights on a nearby trailer park full of an eclectic group of scrappy individuals. A former Army sniper named Celeste (Adria Arjona) must call upon her skills and unleash hell in order to protect her young daughter from the reign of terror descending upon them. Bullets fly. Blood is spilled. Chaos reigns.

Wingard isn't remotely shy about this being a love letter to the early works of Carpenter. Very specifically, "Assault on Precinct 13," which features one of the best action scenes ever. But it's not just bullets that fly. These super soldiers also have real slasher vibes to them when they don't have their guns, wielding big chainsaws and butcher knives, bringing Michael Myers from "Halloween" to mind.

What we wind up with is a synth-draped, unabashedly violent, grindhouse-y grab bag of Carpenter-esque elements that makes this feel like the single greatest John Carpenter movie that John Carpenter never made.