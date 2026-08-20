What Godzilla Director Adam Wingard Disliked About His MonsterVerse Movies

Adam Wingard is a director who has made the most out of the opportunities he's been given. "You're Next" quietly made a killing at the box office and launched his career, even if it was viewed as a relative disappointment at the time. Then, after directing his cult flick "The Guest," he made his way to much bigger things in the form of not one but two "Godzilla" movies as part of Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse, beginning with 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong." The films were hugely successful, but Wingard has at least one thing he dislikes about his entries in the franchise.

I recently had the good fortune of seeing Wingard's latest movie "Onslaught," which looks like a secret sequel to "The Guest." During a post-screening Q&A, Wingard was discussing how much he loves the score for the movie, which was provided by composer Matthew Pusti. That dovetailed into what Wingard didn't like about working on "Godzilla vs. Kong" and 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Here's what he had to say about it:

"After doing the 'Godzilla' movies, where I felt like I was able to bring a lot of myself to it, but the thing that I kind of didn't enjoy the most, really, was the fact that I wasn't able to put what I think was my stamp on the music. We had some songs, we had some electronic stuff. Where my heart really lies is much more in that '80s, John Carpenter [...] kind of vibe."

The "Godzilla vs. Kong" soundtrack was composed by Junkie XL, aka. Tom Holkenborg. He returned to tackle "The New Empire," with some help from Antonio Di Iorio. But if Wingard had it entirely his way, that's not how things would have gone down.