The Onslaught Trailer Looks Like A Secret Sequel To An Action Cult Classic

Close enough, welcome back, "The Guest"! The trailer for Adam Wingard's "Onslaught" is here, and in addition to looking mighty fun, it also looks a lot like a secret sequel to "The Guest." In that 2014 '80s throwback, Dan Stevens, one of our favorite freaky lil' weirdos, played a soldier who showed up on the doorstep of a grieving family and proceeded to ingrain himself into their lives. Unfortunately, he was a bit of a super soldier, and also kind of crazy, so by the time the film ended, there was a high body count.

"Onslaught" looks like it has multiple callbacks to "The Guest." We get some Halloween pumpkins ("The Guest" was prominently set around Halloween time), and we got some shots of laundry billowing on clotheslines, a visual that was used heavily in "The Guest." And once again, there's a killer super soldier (actually, it appears that there are multiple super soldiers). But while Stevens' killer in "The Guest" had charm and charisma, the soldiers here appear to be silent monsters akin to Jason Voorhees in the "Friday the 13th" films. Who can stop these killing machines? How about Adria Arjona, who plays a soldier ready to kick some ass. Watch the "Onslaught" trailer above.