This South Korean Sci-Fi Movie Takes One Of The Biggest Cinematic Risks Of 2026

Spoilers ahead for "Hope."

Show business is an industry that is oddly contradictory. The idea is to maximize profits while minimizing risk, yet, as with any art form, the greatest rewards often come from taking the greatest risks. However, there are no guarantees. For these reasons, we've seen the film industry (particularly big-budget Hollywood releases) become increasingly reliant on intellectual property. So many studios believe that squeezing IP dry is the best way to go, especially as passionate fandoms continue to support their chosen property like it's a sports team or whatnot. Yet, the seams of this strategy are certainly beginning to show. The once-mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe has suffered the effects of over-saturation at the box office, while the record-setting "Star Wars" franchise took a hit when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" under-performed earlier this year.

The lesson that Hollywood needs to relearn is a simple one, which is to continually be innovating and taking risks on original work. Of course, the risk part of that equation is undoubtedly what keeps studios skittish. Although Hollywood might be in too precarious a position to take leaps of faith right now, perhaps the South Korean film industry can provide a light to lead the way. That light might be arriving quite soon, with the U.S. release of Na Hong-jin's "Hope" this week (courtesy of the American indie distributor Neon).

"Hope" is unique and bold in several ways, not the least of which is its secret status as an original franchise starter. That's right: "Hope" ends on a full-blown cliffhanger, an incredibly rare thing for a movie not based on some pre-existing IP. It's a huge cinematic risk, especially in 2026. Yet, true to its title, "Hope" might get the industry excited about taking a gamble on big-budget original material again.