Hope Review: Na Hong-Jin's Alien Invasion Epic Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

"Hope" is unlike any other movie you'll see this year — or any year, for that matter. The South Korean blockbuster, reportedly the most expensive production in the country's cinematic history, doesn't attempt to merely live up to its own lofty expectations; it's set on shattering them completely. Ten long years after director Na Hong-Jin unleashed his last feature upon us (the unsettling horror film "The Wailing"), nobody could've expected the complete 180 he'd take with his long-awaited follow up. But the bulk of the novelty comes from how refreshingly idiosyncratic this genre-defying epic is. Just when you think you've got a handle on the specific storytelling mode and tone this is going for, Na's script pulls the rug out from under you and hits you in the face with something else entirely.

"Hope" might as well be several wildly different movies in one. The opening 45 minutes or so confidently lays out the sleepy coastal village of Hope Harbor (set so close to the DMZ that we see multiple "Report spies" signs ominously scattered about), the trio of main protagonists we'll end up following, and the unseen monster stalking them all through the narrow streets and alleyways. Next comes the disaster flick, a relentless stretch of action that eschews silly trivia like "plot" or "story structure" in favor of sensory overload during one thrilling, claustrophobic set piece after another. Afterwards, that's when things get weird, building to a crescendo of some of the goofiest, most audacious sci-fi nerdery you'll ever see outside James Cameron's "Avatar."

It's truly not overselling this experience to say that, for better and worse, the final result is far more memorable than any mainstream movie of the pandemic era.