5 Years Ago, Jason Momoa Starred In An Intense Action Thriller With Two DCU Actors

These days, Jason Momoa is revelling in the box office success of "A Minecraft Movie" while also recovering from a less than stellar DC Universe debut as Lobo in the box office failure that was "Supergirl." Still, we'll no doubt see more of Momoa's Lobo as the DCU rolls on, which means there'll almost certainly be a reunion for the cast of 2021's "Sweet Girl."

What's "Sweet Girl?" Well, back in 2021, Momoa was still known as the now shuttered DC Extended Universe's Aquaman. But he took a break from playing the King of Atlantis to do what many Americans have surely fantasized about: rain hell on big pharma. At least, that's what his character in "Sweet Girl" did, alongside two future DCU actors. Isabela Merced, who now plays Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, portrayed Momoa's daughter, while Adria Arjona, who's set to appear in the upcoming "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow," played his wife.

The film sees the father/daughter duo played by Momoa and Merced embark on a quest for vengeance against a pharmaceutical company that withheld medication from their late wife/mother. While many can surely sympathize with such a story, the critics found it to be a tad clichéd, attacking the film for its script and for a twist that doesn't quite hit as hard as it thinks it does. In fact, "Sweet Girl" debuted on Netflix to pretty awful reviews. But it is notable for bringing together Momoa, Merced, and Arjona prior to their becoming franchise-mates in James Gunn's DC Universe.