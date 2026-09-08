The Gilligan's Island Creator Made A Sitcom Using The Show's Sets And Props

It's impressive to think that "Gilligan's Island" became such a pop culture staple given it only ran for three seasons. Thanks to being relentlessly rerun in syndication, audiences quickly became accustomed to the Castaways as an ever-present feature of the culture, a trend only bolstered by three "Gilligan's Island" TV movies and two animated spin-offs. Before creator and all-around sitcom legend Sherwood Schwartz developed those various follow-ups, however, he created another show that was so similar to "Gilligan's Island" it even borrowed sets, props, music, directors, and the lineaments of its predecessor's premise.

At the start of 1967, "Gilligan's Island" was in the midst of its third and final season. "Gunsmoke" would ultimately ensure the sitcom's cancellation that same year, after CBS big shot William S. Paley ordered the Western series renewed despite one of his underlings having already canceled it, leaving Gilligan and the castaways without their time slot. Ironically, "Gilligan's Island" shared sets with "Gunsmoke" during its run because both shows were filmed at CBS Studio Center in Studio City, Los Angeles. In particular, the lagoon set was used in the Western series for several shots that required water.

This wasn't the only time that set was reused, however. Before "Gunsmoke" pushed "Gilligan's Island" off the air, Schwartz debuted one of his lesser-known sitcoms. "It's About Time" was a show about two astronauts who accidentally send themselves back through time and end up stranded in the prehistoric era. Castaway characters stuck in a primitive land? Sounds an awful lot like another sitcom of the era, right? Well, it wasn't just the premise of "It's About Time" that made it feel like a "Gilligan's Island" retread.