Superman Director Richard Donner Smoothed Things Over During A Rough Time On Gilligan's Island

When "Gilligan's Island" began airing in 1964, critics were unimpressed. So were the executives at its network, CBS, who seemed to view the entire show with barely concealed disdain. Unsurprisingly, the cast wasn't exactly thrilled. But an unlikely hero emerged in Richard Donner, who saved the day on "Gilligan's Island" 14 years before he convinced audiences a man could fly with "Superman."

Though it eventually became ingrained in pop culture, the now legendary sitcom had a rough road to air. A lot went wrong with the "Gilligan's Island' pilot before, during, and even after filming. Not only did creator Sherwood Schwartz write the pilot in incredible pain, when CBS saw the final cut they were unimpressed. It was only after Schwartz edited his own cut of the pilot that the network agreed to air it. Then, the critics weighed in.

"Gilligan's Island" was not well received by reviewers, with Russell Johnson once telling the Television Academy, "[TV critics] hated us. We were the bottom of the barrel, couldn't get any worse than who we were." Naturally, that didn't exactly invigorate the cast. As Alan Hale Jr. once remarked (via MeTV), "We were shattered by those first reviews. Who wouldn't be? We just resolved to try harder."

Meanwhile, CBS Chief Executive William S. Paley seemed to view "Gilligan's Island" with little, if any respect, moving it around the schedule and using it to try to prop up other shows. That didn't help the dwindling morale on-set. But according to Schwartz, it was Donner that helped turn things around.