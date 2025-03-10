Why Tina Louise Almost Quit Gilligan's Island

"Gilligan's Island" only aired for three seasons on CBS, but it became a rerun sensation when it hit syndication after getting canceled in 1967. Kids in the market for a relentlessly silly sitcom to watch after school while they were neglecting their homework and chores couldn't do better than this aggressively formulaic show about seven castaways shipwrecked on an uncharted island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Just about every episode revolved around the characters' inevitably thwarted attempts to return to civilization, and this familiarity bred nary a hint of contempt.

The key reason the show never got old for its undemanding target audience was the cast. Bob Denver (Gilligan), Alan Hale Jr. (Skipper), Jim Backus (Thurston Howe), Natalie Schafer (Lovie Howe), Russell Johnson (Professor Roy Hinkley), Dawn Wells (Mary Ann), and Tina Louise (Ginger) formed a perfectly balanced ensemble that understood precisely what was expected of them. You couldn't imagine anyone else playing these roles.

Amazingly, creator Sherwood Schwartz almost went to series with a very different cast. Indeed, the pilot, which didn't air until October 14, 1941, featured different actors playing the roles of the Professor, Ginger, and Bunny (who later became Mary Ann). When the network expressed little interest in moving forward with the pilot cast, Schwartz auditioned more actors to fill out the ensemble. His most ambitious choice proved to be Tina Louise, a notable film and theater actor who'd earned a Golden Globe in 1958 for New Star of the Year for her performance in Anthony Mann's "God's Little Acre." Louise wound up being an ideal fit for Ginger, but she wasn't so sure at first. In fact, she almost turned the part down.