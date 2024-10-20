Gilligan's Island Creator Sherwood Schwartz Once Revealed His Pre-Cancellation Plans

When most television series generate will-they-or-won't-they tension, this nervous energy is usually centered on a friendly relationship threatening to blossom into romance, or an innocent romance threatening to head to the bedroom. This is something shows like "Cheers," "Frasier" and "Moonlighting" did to perfection.

"Gilligan's Island" had a completely different kind of will-they-or-won't-they going, one that involved the entire cast. Put bluntly: most episodes revolved around the possibility that the castaways — either via rescue or their own craft-constructing ingenuity — might finally get off that blasted island. And if they did get off that island, how would the show continue? After all, once they return to civilization, it's not like they're all going to move in together due to some kind of bizarre Stockholm Syndrome impulse (though I would totally watch that version of the show).

CBS abruptly canceled "Gilligan's Island" after its third season (to save "Gunsmoke" at William S. Palyey's wife's insistence), so we never got to see what an off-island season of the series might look like. Was such a twist ever in the offing? According to the show's creator, Sherwood Schwartz (who worked through unthinkable back pain to bring the show to the air), it could've happened, and he knew exactly how it would've played.