Gilligan's Island Creator Sherwood Schwartz Always Knew That The Series Would Become A Hit

This might come as a shock, but "Gilligan's Island" was not well liked by critics during its three-season run on CBS in the 1960s. The sitcom about seven castaways stranded on an uncharted island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean was hardly the silliest show on television at the time (the sitcom "My Mother, the Car" owned that distinction), but its unabashedly broad gags and repetitive formula — how will Gilligan and the gang fail to get off the island this week? — were a far cry from the wit and relative sophistication of "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

Artists have a tendency to be desperate for approval, so you might think all of the critical opprobrium dumped on "Gilligan's Island" would upset the show's creator, Sherwood Schwartz. It was, after all, the first series created by the veteran comedy creative, who'd broken into the business 26 years prior as a writer for Bob Hope's radio show. If it failed to catch on with viewers, he might never get another shot — because, at this point in time, the three major networks were essentially the only game in town when it came to getting a television show on the air.

If Schwartz was sweating the reviews, he certainly didn't share his distress in interviews. In fact, he was completely nonchalant about the terrible notices.