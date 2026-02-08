Gilligan's Island And Gunsmoke Shared The Last Set You'd Ever Expect

On the surface, "Gunsmoke" and "Gilligan's Island" couldn't have been more different. One, the quintessential small-screen dramatization of the Western myth that lasted for 20 years, the other a slapstick comedy that was axed after just three seasons. But these two CBS shows actually have a lot more in common than you might realize, including the "Gilligan's Island" lagoon set, which was stripped of its tropical decor and dressed to mimic a Kansas oasis for several scenes set by the water in "Gunsmoke."

The shows shared a lot more than the same network. Not only did a young Kurt Russell appear in both "Gilligan's Island" and "Gunsmoke" during his early career, but the Western series actually led to the demise of "Gilligan's Island" when CBS head William S. Paley cancelled the latter to make room for more of James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon. Before that, the two series shared scenery quite often, with two "Gunsmoke" locations making a sneaky appearance in "Gilligan's Island" during season 1 episode "The Sound of Quacking." That particular installment featured a dream in which Bob Denver's Gilligan and his fellow castaways essentially wound up in Dodge City, Kansas, from CBS's popular Western series.

This wasn't the only scenery swappage to take place between the two shows, either. Back in 1964, a lagoon was constructed at CBS studios to allow Gilligan and the crew of the S.S. Minnow to play out their wacky adventures without having to venture to Malibu or Zuma, where the first two episodes of the show had been shot. It was this setting that the "Gunsmoke" team made use of whenever they needed water.