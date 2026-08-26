5 Best Fantasy Sitcoms, Ranked

Many TV sitcoms, since the inception of the format, have dealt with the recognizable foibles of ordinary suburban life. There are heaping handfuls of shows about middle-class families, or perhaps loving acquaintances, living in average multi-bedroom houses or posh city apartments, learning how to better interact with one another, and reversing their personal problems with a sense of comedic whimsy. In some cases, the families are large ("Just the Ten of Us"). In some, the families are blended ("The Brady Bunch") or star adopted children ("Diff'rent Strokes"). In yet others, the family hates each other ("Married... with Children").

While family dynamics remain a bedrock of the genre, one can often see sitcom creators getting bored and introducing fantastical elements into the mix. Picture a sitcom, but one of the characters is an alien ("ALF"), or bigfoot ("Harry and the Hendersons"), or a living car ("My Mother the Car"), or they're all talking dinosaurs ("Dinosaurs"). The average sitcom formula still works, but that's not going to prevent curious comedic mixologists from swirling in a few high-proof fantasy ingredients to see what kind of buzz they can get. Sometimes the ingredients produce terrible flavors (like "The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer"), but one can't fault writers for trying something new.

Fantasy sitcoms have been so plentiful over the years, they now take up a measurable percentage of all sitcoms produced. Here at /Film, we're honing in on the best fantasy sitcoms ever made, and we're ranking them too. Read on, gentle travelers, and enjoy the celebrations and the reminiscences of sitcoms with fantastical ingredients.