This Controversial '90s Civil War Sitcom Was Canceled After Just Three Episodes

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This one is, uh, pretty bad.

Some of us were TV savvy enough in the year 1998 to remember the debacle that was "The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer." The 30-minute sitcom aired on Paramount's long-gestating network, the UPN, and sold itself on an outrageous premise, perhaps hoping to court a mass audience through controversy alone. Chi McBride played the titular Desmond Pfeiffer, a shamed British aristocrat who fled to the United States in the 1860s, and took up a job as Abraham Lincoln's personal valet in the White House. Desmond Pfeiffer kept a personal diary that, the show claimed, told the real truth about Lincoln (played by Dan Florek). The "real" Lincoln, audiences learned, was a sex-crazed fratboy. In the first aired episode, for instance, Lincoln was caught having "telegraph sex" (a spin on cybersex, so topical in 1998) with an unseen stranger.

The series made whimsical light of the horrors of the Civil War, perhaps trying to emulate the "shock" jokes Mel Brooks might have made about World War II. Everyone hated it right away, including critics ... which the UPN bragged about. Some of the show's print advertising declared, in big stark letters, that "Critics hate it." If it came with such negative reviews, it must at least be interesting, right? "Clerks: The Animated Series" made a reference to it.

Or perhaps it was just bad. "The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer" debuted on October 5, 1998, and the public rejected it outright. Nine episodes were produced, but the show was canceled after its third episode and taken off the air on October 26, just after its fourth aired. The remaining five episodes can be found online by resourceful internet sleuths, but one may want to do some reading on the matter before they go seeking.