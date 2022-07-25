Why Clerks: The Animated Series Can't Be Revived, According To Kevin Smith [Comic-Con]

An interesting piece of trivia: "Clerks: The Animated Series" remains the only animated show for adults made by Walt Disney Television Animation, to date. It also, to the best of my recollection, is the only TV series in the history of the medium to make a joke at the expense of the UPN's short-lived, in-poor-taste 1998 sitcom "The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer." And while "Clerks: The Animated Series" only lasted a brief six episodes, "Desmond Pfeiffer" only lasted four, so "Clerks" comfortably has the upper hand.

"Clerks" also exceeds "Desmond Pfeiffer" in that it slowly garnered a cult audience over the years, selling a great number of DVDs after its cancellation, whereas the maligned UPN series remains bogged in (rightful) obscurity and has not been released on home video.

In the age streaming, however, one might begin to wonder why any series remains unavailable to the public. Where, for instance, is "Holmes & Yoyo?" Or "Mann & Machine?" Or "Total Recall 2070?" Or "K-9000?" Or the 1970s show "Future Cop" with Ernest Borgnine? And those are just the shows about cops with robot partners. Fox's 2013 series "Almost Human" is mercifully available on Tubi.

At this year's Comic Con in San Diego, Kevin Smith — enthusiastically long-winded, and candid about all his projects, successful and unsuccessful — was asked about the future of "Clerks: The Animated Series." Smith, after all, will be revisiting the same characters in his upcoming feature "Clerks III," why not also see Dante, Randall, and their posse in animated form, revived on the streaming service that owns it? Smith, candid as ever, pointed out that there's no way it would be on Disney+.