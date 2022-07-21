Here's When The Deadpool Movies And Logan Are Coming To Disney+
This is not a drill: the "Deadpool" movies and "Logan" are coming to Disney+. That's right, the grown-up, R-rated Marvel movies are headed to the streaming service on July 22, 2022, so parents should probably make sure those parental controls are fully set before then. After all, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is extremely funny and imitable, but he loves to drop dialogue that kids should definitely not be copying, and kids may love Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), but "Logan" will probably give them nightmares and make them cry. Seriously, if I had seen "Logan" as a child, I would have been damaged for life, though Reynolds pointed out on his Twitter that there are plenty of Disney classics that could do some damage as well.
For more mature fans of Marvel, however, this is great news, as the "Deadpool" movies are riotous rides and "Logan" is easily the best "X-Men" movie ever made. The news also hints that other more adult titles could head to Disney+ in the future, which is exciting for fans of some of the other more adult Marvel properties. It could also mean an R-rated "Blade" reboot potentially, and more adult content on upcoming Disney+ shows.
Three great flicks coming to Disney+
The streamer announced the news via press release and the official Marvel Twitter, revealing the titles and reminding parents to update those control settings. "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" are crass, juvenile comedies following the antihero Deadpool, also known as Wade Wilson, after he's experimented on and develops incredible healing powers. He breaks the fourth wall, he cracks lots of jokes, and he sings along to "Careless Whisper" by Wham! What's not to love? Some other great characters from the "X-Men" franchise even show up, including Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Cable (Josh Brolin,) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). The flicks are action-packed and very funny, though more discerning adult audiences might find them too crude. If you don't mind some silly sex jokes and rude humor, they're sure to tickle your funny bone.
"Logan," on the other hand, follows Logan (better known as Wolverine) as he cares for a sickly Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hideout in the desert. His hermitage is interrupted when a young mutant stumbles into his life, and he must help protect her from the kinds of evil that made him the bitter old man he's become. "Logan" is a superhero movie unlike any other, a meditation on aging, legacy, and grief that is guaranteed to make you cry.
"Deadpool," "Deadpool 2," and "Logan" will all be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on July 22, 2022.