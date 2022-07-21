Here's When The Deadpool Movies And Logan Are Coming To Disney+

This is not a drill: the "Deadpool" movies and "Logan" are coming to Disney+. That's right, the grown-up, R-rated Marvel movies are headed to the streaming service on July 22, 2022, so parents should probably make sure those parental controls are fully set before then. After all, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is extremely funny and imitable, but he loves to drop dialogue that kids should definitely not be copying, and kids may love Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), but "Logan" will probably give them nightmares and make them cry. Seriously, if I had seen "Logan" as a child, I would have been damaged for life, though Reynolds pointed out on his Twitter that there are plenty of Disney classics that could do some damage as well.

For more mature fans of Marvel, however, this is great news, as the "Deadpool" movies are riotous rides and "Logan" is easily the best "X-Men" movie ever made. The news also hints that other more adult titles could head to Disney+ in the future, which is exciting for fans of some of the other more adult Marvel properties. It could also mean an R-rated "Blade" reboot potentially, and more adult content on upcoming Disney+ shows.