Paramount Considered Launching An Entire TV Network Centered On A Star Trek Series

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The origins of a Paramount TV network stretch all the way back to 1948. According to the book "Boom and Bust: The American Cinema in the 1940s," Paramount Pictures was one of the main partners in the DuMont Television Network, one of the very first networks in the United States. In 1948, the Paramount Television Network launched and became one of the earliest players in a soon-to-boom medium. Sadly, it wasn't particularly successful, shuttering in 1956.

Paramount seemingly had the itch to relaunch its network for decades thereafter, and eventually scratched that itch with the debut of the UPN (or United Paramount Network) in 1995. It had been 45 years, but Paramount was finally back on TV. On its very first night in operation, on January 16, 1995, it premiered the hit sci-fi series "Star Trek: Voyager." It might have been the UPN's greatest hit show, as the network infamously floundered during its time on the air. Look up a list of programming from the UPN, and you'll find a litany of one-season wonders. "Voyager's" first season was fine, though.

This network didn't last too long either. In 2006, corporate restructuring by Viacom took the UPN out from under Paramount and merged it with The WB to form The CW. But it was a valiant effort, and the culmination of a long-held dream.

Between 1950 and 1995, however, Paramount did make another large, earnest effort to launch its own TV network. As one can find in a 1977 issue of the New Times, Paramount planned to use the then-in-development TV series "Star Trek: Phase II" to kickstart the so-named Paramount Television Service, or PTS, in 1978.