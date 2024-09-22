Why Leonard Nimoy's Spock Almost Wasn't In The First Star Trek Movie

Thanks to incessant reruns and the growth of the "Star Trek" convention industry, interest in Gene Roddenberry's egalitarian TV space opera — which ran from 1966 to 1969 — was running high in the years after its cancellation. More and more fans were flocking to the once-moribund series, and Roddenberry himself went on speaking tours, deeply dissecting why audiences were drawn to it. By 1977, Roddenberry felt that his show had accrued enough cultural clout to warrant a reboot, and he put "Star Trek: Phase II" into production.

The idea for "Star Trek: Phase II" was to make a bigger, slicker version of the original series, but with a few new characters. The original cast, including William Shatner, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, and Walter Koenig were all set to return, and they would be joined by a Vulcan named Xon (David Gautreaux), the helm officer Ilia (Persis Khambatta), and an executive officer named Decker (uncast at the time). As you probably noticed, Leonard Nimoy wasn't listed. This was odd, as his character of Spock was the most recognizable character on "Star Trek."

It turns out that in 1977, Nimoy was quite bitter about his time on "Star Trek." According to the actor's autobiography "I Am Spock," Paramount was using his likeness to market its "Star Trek" reruns, and they had done so without his permission. He sued the company for restitution. Gene Roddenberry expressly didn't take Nimoy's side in the case, leaving the actor and the show creator on bad terms. When Roddenberry approached Nimoy about appearing in "Phase II," he only offered the actor a gig on two of its 13 episodes. Nimoy turned down the offer.

According to a piece in The Hollywood Reporter, Nimoy once instructed his agent to hang up on anyone who mentioned "Star Trek." The actor admitted to being rather angry.

His resentment, according to the same report, nearly caused Nimoy to bow out of 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."