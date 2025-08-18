Every Star Trek Discovery Season Ranked From Worst To Best

"Star Trek: Discovery" debuted on CBS All Access on September 24, 2017, marking the proud return of "Star Trek" to the small screen after a 12-year hiatus. As it was initially conceived by Bryan Fuller, the concept for "Discovery" was intriguing. It was to take place across the entire history of "Star Trek," with each season serving as a standalone story. The first season was to be a prequel to the original "Star Trek" series, the second was to be concurrent with the original series, the third was to be concurrent with "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (set a century later), and the seasons beyond would be in the far-off future.

"Discovery" cleaved to that idea, kind of. Fuller left the show before it aired and everything was reworked multiple times. The chronology of "Discovery" ended up being a little wonky, with the series undergoing a massive reboot at the beginning of its third season. The first two years of "Discovery" were set only a few years before the events of the original "Star Trek," while its later seasons threw the title ship forward in time to the 32nd century, almost a millennium ahead. The show ended up lasting five years, but never quite reached its full potential nor really told wholly effective stories. It was clear that fellow creator Alex Kurtzman was more keen on violence and mysteries than he was with the utopian ideals of Gene Roddenberry's original series. There were many interesting ideas in "Discovery," but the writing was rarely strong enough to explore them effectively.

The lead character of "Discovery" was Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the first officer of the U.S.S. Shenzhou who, over the course of her career, became the captain of the U.S.S. Discovery. The ship itself, in a novel "Trek" twist, had access to unique teleportation technology that could bamf the entire vessel instantaneously to any point in the galaxy. Its five seasons were inconsistent, but each has something worth discussing.