Every Season Of The Good Place, Ranked

If you somehow missed "The Good Place," an existential afterlife comedy from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation" creator Michael Schur, I implore you to fix that immediately. The series premiered in September of 2016 and introduced audiences to Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil), and "Jianyu," whose real name is Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto in arguably his best role). When these four humans die on Earth, they end up in an afterlife that they're told is the "Good Place" by the specific "heavenly" neighborhood's architect, Michael (Ted Danson). Michael, who's flanked by his not-a-robot, not-a-girl assistant Janet (D'Arcy Carden), guides Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason through this seemingly idyllic celestial neighborhood, until a twist late in the show's first season reveals something absolutely enormous. Also, there is a Bad Place, and Michael says the core four do not want to end up there.

I will be discussing the entirety of "The Good Place," including that twist and many, many others, and there's one other thing I need to get out of the way before I really dive in. I think basically every second of "The Good Place" is nothing short of spectacular. The concept (for which Schur got an assist from "Lost" showrunner Damon Lindelof, fitting nicely into the latter's oeuvre of that series and "The Leftovers") is brilliant, the performances are pitch-perfect, it's heartwarming and extremely funny, and it's one of the best network TV comedies in recent memory. That's why ranking the four seasons of "The Good Place" from "worst" to "best" is as impossible as navigating your way through a realm full of demons wearing a human skin suit to avoid detection. With that in mind, please know that the lowest-ranking season isn't the "worst," but simply just "not the absolute pinnacle of an extremely good, very thoughtful, and all-around wonderful show."

Okay! Now that I've made it quite clear that "The Good Place" uniformly rules and choosing favorites here was extraordinarily difficult, let's proceed with a ranking of its seasons from "least incredible" to "wow, oh my God, I'm laughing and crying!"