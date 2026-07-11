Every Gilligan's Island TV Movie, Ranked

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When "Gilligan's Island" wrapped up in 1967, it was far from the end for the castaways. The crew of the S.S. Minnow would return to screens multiple times, not only because of the show's syndication deal, which ensured it remained part of the public consciousness for decades after it concluded. "Gilligan's Island" had two animated spin-offs you probably forgot about, one of which saw the castaways blasted into space only to become stranded on an unknown planet (Hey, it was the early '80s. Sci-fi was cool even if "Gilligan's Planet" wasn't).

But it wasn't just ill-conceived cartoons that kept Bob Denver's Gilligan and his fellow castaways on the small screen. The "Gilligan's Island" cast reunited for three TV movies, continuing the story that began with Sherwood Schwartz's beloved sitcom. It started with the 1978 TV film, "Rescue from Gilligan's Island," which followed the conclusion of the animated series "The New Adventures of Gilligan" and saw the castaways finally leave the titular isle. Then came 1979's "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," in which the gang transforms the island into a resort. The final film, "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island," debuted in 1981 and featured the titular sports team, who arrive on the island and challenge Martin Landau's team of robot basketball players to a game for the fate of the land.

You might already have an idea of which of these movies didn't quite manage to maintain the original series' quality. But just in case you need a refresher on these oft-forgotten "Gilligan's Island" follow-up films, here's every one of them ranked.