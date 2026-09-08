Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 2026 Heist Movie With A White Lotus Star Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max

Aaron Taylor-Johnson proved his movie star chops by playing a jerk movie star in 2024's "The Fall Guy." He followed that up by leading Sony's stupid but entertaining "Kraven the Hunter," which didn't help his movie star status much. Thankfully, solid turns in "Nosferatu" and "28 Years Later" have kept him in the limelight. One recent Taylor-Johnson film you probably haven't heard too much about, however, is "Fuze," a 2025 crime thriller that also stars "The White Lotus" alum and fellow British heartthrob Theo James. Thankfully, you can now acquaint yourself with this somewhat overlooked entry in the Taylor-Johnson filmography courtesy of HBO Max.

"Fuze" has kind of a cool little premise. Brits will surely be used to seeing a familiar headline crop up every now and then. It typically involves someone finding an unexploded World War II-era bomb in Nana's back garden or something. But what if that bomb were found in Central London, and what if it were still ticking? It might be the perfect distraction if you were planning to, say, pull off a massive bank robbery in broad daylight? That's exactly what happens in "Fuze," wherein Taylor-Johnson plays a bomb disposal expert brought in to handle the unexploded ordnance, only to be drawn into something much bigger.

The movie was given a wide release in both the United Kingdom and the United States, but it failed to make much of an impact. As of September 4, 2026, however, you can stream it on HBO Max. It's well worth a watch.