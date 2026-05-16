8 Best Action Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

If the best action movies of 2026 to date tell us anything, it's that many of the types of genre films that you might have assumed were dead did, in fact, manage to survive the Streaming Wars.

Swashbucklers of the non-Disney variety? They're still around, as are Michael Mann pastiches and mid-budget actioners that don't star Jason Statham (though we've still got plenty of those as well). Or how about the kind of Dad Movies that, roughly a millennium ago or so, starred A-listers and would air repeatedly on TNT every weekend? And who says you have to watch "Reacher" if you want to see Alan Ritchson lay the smackdown on a deserving opponent? (Though you should still watch "Reacher" anyway.)

This year is nowhere near over, but we've already gotten a pretty healthy buffet of options for action cinema enthusiasts to satisfy their craving with. So, without further ado, here are our picks for the best action films of 2026 so far.