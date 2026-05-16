8 Best Action Movies Of 2026 (So Far)
If the best action movies of 2026 to date tell us anything, it's that many of the types of genre films that you might have assumed were dead did, in fact, manage to survive the Streaming Wars.
Swashbucklers of the non-Disney variety? They're still around, as are Michael Mann pastiches and mid-budget actioners that don't star Jason Statham (though we've still got plenty of those as well). Or how about the kind of Dad Movies that, roughly a millennium ago or so, starred A-listers and would air repeatedly on TNT every weekend? And who says you have to watch "Reacher" if you want to see Alan Ritchson lay the smackdown on a deserving opponent? (Though you should still watch "Reacher" anyway.)
This year is nowhere near over, but we've already gotten a pretty healthy buffet of options for action cinema enthusiasts to satisfy their craving with. So, without further ado, here are our picks for the best action films of 2026 so far.
The Bluff
There aren't enough great pirate movies, are there? The "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise owns the monopoly, but it's been dormant for years. Plus, pirates should have a savage streak, and that saga isn't exactly R-rated. Fortunately, though, there are some filmmakers out there who still want to sail the seven seas and make edgy buccaneer flicks. With that in mind, we should say "Yar" and drink rum in honor of director Frank E. Flowers for treating us to "The Bluff."
This isn't a seafaring pirate flick, mind you. "The Bluff" is a good, old-fashioned siege movie about sea criminals invading a remote island to get payback against a former crew member (Priyanka Chopra) who wants to live peacefully with her family. Karl Urban plays the nasty pirate boss out for revenge, and his scenery-chewing performance is a blast.
"The Bluff" also doesn't lack in the chaos department. Boasting knife fights, swordplay, hand-to-hand combat, shootouts, and Urban's character delivering WWE-esque clotheslines, it has something for every type of action buff. "The Bluff" is a period actioner for the "John Wick" generation, and it's one of 2026's best genre flicks. (Kieran Fisher)
Crime 101
Not all action movies need be of the shoot-em-up variety. Sometimes, a stylish throwback to the '90s crime thrillers of yore is enough to get the job done. With Chris Hemsworth's conflicted good guy with a gun Mike Davis as our main lead, a series of brazen jewelry robberies in broad daylight that ramp up the tension and put Los Angeles' best on his tail, and absolutely no shortage of references and loving homages to Michael Mann's "Heat," director Bart Layton's "Crime 101" proves that "pastiche" isn't such a dirty word after all. In fact, it can lead to some of the most memorable chase sequences and action scenes of the year.
Nobody will ever accuse "Crime 101" of deconstructing or revolutionizing the genre, but who says it needs to? For nearly two-and-a-half hours, you'll find yourself swept up by Hemsworth's charisma in exactly the kind of (deceptively) understated performance that plays to his strengths as an actor, i.e. someone who could use his brawny arms and chiseled physique to ruin your day but would prefer to use his brains instead. Whether he's quietly holding up some middlemen without even making a scene or careening his 1968 Camaro around the streets of LA in hot pursuit of Barry Keoghan's twisted rival biker Ormon, Mike's unlikely hero is a glimpse into the multiverse — one where, if Marvel never came calling, Hemsworth could've built his own Jason Statham-like action empire.
"Crime 101" is a great start, at least. (Jeremy Mathai)
The Furious
You wanna watch two men who conspire to take down a trafficking ring after they're both personally impacted by a criminal network in a feat of furious vengeance? OF COURSE YOU DO, BECAUSE THAT'S A RECIPE FOR KICKASS ACTION! Kenji Tanigaki's "The Furious" boasts some of the best choreographed and executed fight scenes in recent memory. It's a movie that will, in a nutshell, have you shouting "HELL YEAH, BROTHER!" at every moment.
Comparisons to "Taken" and "The Raid" are inevitable (and not just because Yayan Ruhian is here to bring the pain), but the action sequences are so face-meltingly awesome that it truly does not matter. They could have dubbed this film with old dialogue from "Barney," and I'd still be standing on top of my seat in the theater, hulking out with adrenaline. This is a movie best seen without any additional details, so I'll spare you the experience. Just thank me later when this is the most high-octane film you've watched this year, and remember that a hammer will always beat a fist in the octagon. (BJ Colangelo)
Fuze
I genuinely believe that if director David Mackenzie had been making films in the 1970s, he'd be regarded alongside Sidney Lumet, Alan J. Pakula, and other legendary thriller directors of yesteryear. As it is, Mackenzie is making crackerjack thrillers that are struggling for eyeballs amidst a troubled theatrical landscape. So, while last year's "Relay" and this year's "Fuze" are some of the finest examples of the genre, they've barely made a ripple. Now, at least, you can be made aware of what you missed during the small theatrical release of "Fuze" this past April. It's a delightfully tense, engaging, and clever fusion of suspense thriller and crime film, whereupon British authorities struggle to disarm an unexploded WWII bomb while a crew of thieves use the incident to steal some goods out from under everyone's noses.
That premise would make for a great watch if the film never went much deeper than that. However, "Fuze," like "Relay" before it, has more going on than meets the eye. Mackenzie and writer Ben Hopkins have loads of fun unraveling the movie's story from end to beginning, and the surprises don't just involve twists. They also allow the film's action sequences to include some "Hurt Locker"-style procedural bomb disposal, crime movie car chases, and even a full-blown modern warfare skirmish. "Fuze" is a perfect example of why cinephiles would do well to look beyond popular titles. There's treasure out there to be found, and you just need to dig a little deeper. (Bill Bria)
Normal
Bob Odenkirk became an action star with "Nobody," which was quite surprising given his funny man history. So, when he re-teamed with "Nobody" and "John Wick" writer Derek Kolstad for "Normal," one would be forgiven for assuming it would be another "Nobody" sequel in disguise. Instead, what we got is an unexpectedly stylish, character-driven, and often hilarious action flick that delivers the goods.
The movie centers on Odenkirk's Sheriff Ulysses, an unassuming substitute sheriff with a troubled past who, after moving to the small, seemingly quaint town of Normal, responds to a bank robbery and unwittingly uncovers more than he bargained for. This brings the whole town and then some bearing down on him, leading to a rather explosive series of increasingly outlandish and wildly entertaining action set pieces.
Director Ben Wheatley, who previously helmed the entertaining feature-length shootout "Free Fire," is in his element here. He has a knack for getting the most out of his actors, and Odenkirk really seems to gel with his vibe in "Normal." What's more, Wheatley puts his eye for fun action to great use in this movie, which never lets up once it truly gets going. Plus, on top of its engaging action and often great performances, this film is laugh-out-loud funny when you're least prepared.
Wheatley doesn't always do the obvious thing, but he more often than not does the interesting thing. "Normal" is nothing if not interesting, which makes for a damn fine time at the movies. (Ryan Scott)
The Rip
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon entered the filmmaking business as a dynamic duo, but it took them 20 years to write another movie after "Good Will Hunting." Fortunately, they're working together more frequently these days, resulting in the twist-filled, action-packed Netflix heist flick "The Rip." It's less prestigious and more of a popcorn flick, which hasn't historically been the sort of thing that's brought these two together. Nevertheless, this movie proves they should make this sort of thing more often.
Directed by Joe Carnahan ("The Grey"), "The Rip" centers on a group of Miami-Dade Police Department narcotics agents who discover millions in cash during a raid at a stash house. However, this also tests their ability to trust each other, especially when outside forces learn about the amount of money at stake. What results is a series of shootouts, mystery, and double-crosses that is nothing if not pure entertainment. It's Carnahan in his comfort zone, with Affleck and Damon clearly having a great deal of fun.
So many Netflix movies boil down to background noise. "The Rip," on the other hand, is a cut above, delivering legitimate, engaging storytelling. At the same time, it feels like the kind of movie we used to get in theaters several times a year and would take for granted before the rise of streaming. That makes it feel a little more special, too, even if it's not reinventing the wheel. It's just good, plain old-fashioned, action-based cinema. (Ryan Scott)
Shelter
Jason Statham gravitates toward playing dangerous men with dark pasts who just want to mind their own business. Unfortunately, the world is full of bad people, so Statham's brutes are inevitably pulled back into the life of violence, either for survival or to exact justice. "The Beekeeper" is the magnum opus of Statham's brooding character pieces of this ilk, but "Shelter" is a lot of fun in its own right.
Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, "Shelter" is a business-as-usual slice of pulpy mayhem for its director and leading star. Statham's character is a one-man-army who shoots and punches his way through swarms of assassins, and that's all it has to be. This is a meat and potatoes Statham vehicle — a tasty, satisfying dish that hits the spot.
Be that as it may, "Shelter" boasts some noteworthy moments, including a terrific rural car chase that takes place in the Scottish countryside. Plus, it's a Statham movie, so you know the fight scenes are going to have an impact. All in all, "Shelter" is yet another reminder of why The Stath is a king of the genre. (Kieran Fisher)
War Machine
If you're going to pick a movie to rip off, "Predator" is a solid choice — and I mean that as a compliment. After all, stories about soldiers taking on extraterrestrial beings will never get old if they're fun, and "War Machine" is certainly that. This is a no-nonsense flick that replaces a Yautja with a giant alien robot, and what's not to love about that? What's more, "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson plays the muscular soldier who must defeat the enemy. Ritchson is the one actor working in Hollywood who could believably defeat a mecha kaiju, so it's easy to suspend one's disbelief watching "War Machine."
Of course, casting one of today's best action stars in a knock-off of a genre masterpiece doesn't guarantee greatness. In lesser hands, this could have been derivative in the worst way. However, the film benefits from being helmed by Patrick Hughes, a director with a solid track record of delivering entertaining genre flicks (excluding "The Expendables 3"). "War Machine" is loaded with suspenseful set pieces, and Ritchson's character is a redemption-seeking hero worth rooting for.
"War Machine" feels like a throwback survival actioner in many ways, albeit with a modern blockbuster polish. It's lean, muscular, and fun without being completely absurd, even though it's inherently ridiculous. Still, too many modern action movies want us to know they're silly, whereas "War Machine" plays it straight — and that's why it's awesome. (Kieran Fisher)