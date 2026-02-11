Crime 101 Review: Chris Hemsworth Is A Good Thief In This Enjoyable Crime Thriller Throwback

Embracing cliche and archetypes, Bart Layton's "Crime 101" ultimately succeeds thanks to its old school, familiar charms. Layton's star-studded flick, adapted from the novella by Don Winslow, feels like the type of crime thriller we used to take for granted, back when Hollywood wasn't obsessed with churning out Netflix slop and overly-familiar IP tailor-made for babies. I want to be clear: "Crime 101" is not some future classic, and it lacks the serious edge of the films its drawing inspiration from (Michael Mann's immortal "Heat" being the prime example). But the cast is skilled, the action is engrossing, and up until the final ten or so minutes that overstay their welcome, the film moves at just the right speed. "Crime 101" doesn't reinvent the wheel, and it doesn't have to. It's just has to be a good time at the movies. And it is.

While that title might make you think this is a film about a criminal giving a course at a community college, the "101" in "Crime 101" actually refers to the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, the stomping grounds of Mike Davis, one of the most noble thieves to ever grace the silver screen. Played by handsome hunk Chris Hemsworth, Mike makes his living stealing things of considerable value, but he seems to go out of his way to target wealthy individuals who aren't exactly on the level, and makes sure to never, ever hurt anyone (even though he does point a loaded gun in people's faces).

Hemsworth plays Mike as a shy, awkward professional. He hires high-class sex workers who ask him if he's okay making eye contact, and he has seemingly no friends or family. He also lives in a sparse oceanfront apartment that looks identical to the one Robert De Niro occupied in "Heat," so filmmaker Layton isn't exactly being subtle with his nods and references (later in the film, characters go ahead and start talking about Steve McQueen movies, including "Bullitt" and "The Thomas Crown Affair"). Hemsworth has played this sort of guy before, but he's quite likable here; I bought his "criminal with a heart of gold" performance and found myself rooting for him. Mike isn't greedy and he isn't overtly violent — he just wants to make enough money so he can live without any worries, and who among us can't relate to that?