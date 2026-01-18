Why Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Took 20 Years To Write Another Movie After Good Will Hunting

What do you do for an encore when your first produced script wins the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay? If you're Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, you go your separate ways for 22 years until Ridley Scott brings you back together to star in and write (along with Nicole Holofcener) "The Last Duel."

I always thought it was strange that Affleck and Damon didn't jump back in with another writing project after the success of "Good Will Hunting," if only to disprove the naysayers who claimed that "All the President's Men" screenwriter William Goldman script-doctored the entirety of their Oscar-winning screenplay. Both stars were clearly insulted by the insinuation (which Goldman himself repeatedly denied), so what better way than to show that "Good Will Hunting" wasn't a fluke?

It's not like the next two decades were a wash for Affleck and Damon. They both became bona fide movie stars on their own, while Affleck branched out into directing with terrific films like "Gone Baby Gone," "The Town," and the Best Picture-winning "Argo." But after their experience on Scott's frustratingly underseen "The Last Duel," the duo soon found themselves collaborating again by doing uncredited rewrites on the Nike biographical drama "Air." Given how well both projects turned out, if anyone still wants to attribute "Good Will Hunting" to Goldman, they're either dense or bitter.

So why did Affleck and Damon let 22 years go in between writing projects? They were just too in demand as actors.