This '60s Sci-Fi Thriller With A Fascinating Premise Is A Terrifying Masterpiece

As the world entered the 1960s, people were both inspired and terrified by the giant leaps being made in science and technology. The United States and Soviet Union were sending astronauts into space, driving humanity to dream of traveling to other planets and perhaps making first contact with visitors from another world. Meanwhile, people were terrified by the proliferation of nuclear weapons, which, as we knew from the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II, possessed the power to wipe out all of civilization.

There was reason for hope at the outset of the decade, but filmmakers — following the lead of influential sci-fi authors like Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov, and Robert A. Heinlein — tended toward dark, cautionary tales. Given humanity's proclivity for self-destruction and outright cruelty, they were only being practical. It'd be nice if we could use all of these advances to make the world a better place (and through the development of life-saving vaccines, we did for a while), but sooner or later, we'd find a way to screw it all up. It's what we do.

This is why some of the greatest sci-fi movies of the 1960s are total downers. "Planet of the Apes," "Village of the Damned," and "Fahrenheit 451" offer up nightmare scenarios driven by our stupid dystopian desires. In most cases, we have a hand in our own demise, but we are too often tempted by heinously misleading corporate promises of a better life if you fork over a load of money for their latest miracle product. In John Frankenheimer's unremittingly bleak 1966 masterpiece, "Seconds," it's a miracle procedure, one that can plop you into a happier, more satisfying life. Instead, it's a one-way ticket to hell.