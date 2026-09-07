Screen Legend Burt Reynolds Voiced An Alien In One Of TV's Weirdest Ever Sitcoms

In the late 1980s, a fantasy sitcom debuted that introduced us to a half-human, half-alien girl whose father was voiced by Burt Reynolds. It shouldn't have worked, and the critics certainly didn't think it did. But "Out of This World" lasted for four seasons before it was canceled. Somehow, Reynolds managed to remain off-screen for the whole thing.

With the number of sitcoms produced in the 20th Century, creators were always going to look for new and exciting ways to reinvigorate the format. Often, their solution was to introduce sci-fi and fantasy elements, leading to the creation of the fantasy sitcom or "magi-com." Of course, while many of these proved successful, they also led to some truly bizarre TV shows, in which the recognizable middle-class family dynamics of your standard sitcom were punctuated by fantastical story elements that didn't always mesh well with the overall tone.

One particularly bizarre example was the time Jerry Van Dyke turned down "Gilligan's Island" because he hated the script, only to star in a fantasy sitcom in which he spoke to his late mother via a magical car. "My Mother the Car" remains a mid-'60s curio that's often cited as one of the worst sitcoms ever made, but thanks to success stories such as "Bewitched," "I Dream of Jeannie," and "The Flying Nun," the fantasy sitcom persisted into the 1970s and '80s. Shows such as "Mork & Mindy" and "Alf" proudly carried on the tradition.

The same can't quite be said for 1987's "Out of This World," simply because it never enjoyed the success of those other, better-known shows. But it did last for four seasons and gave Burt Reynolds something to do during a low point in his career.