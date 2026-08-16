Before Gilligan's Island, Alan Hale Jr. Guest-Starred On America's First Fantasy Sci-Fi Sitcom

"Gilligan's Island" is the show that made Alan Hale Jr. a household name. But outside of portraying the beloved Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, Hale Jr. was arguably one of the most accomplished character actors of his generation, appearing in multiple major productions. At one point, he guest-starred in the first of many sci-fi fantasy sitcoms that would come to dominate American TV in the mid-20th Century: "My Favorite Martian."

At the start of the 1960s, Westerns were still hugely popular among general audiences. The genre wouldn't start to truly fade for another decade when sci-fi became the genre du jour. But the '60s was when sci-fi started to emerge as the successor to the humble oater. When we think of sci-fi shows of the '60s, we might think of "Star Trek," "Lost in Space," or perhaps even the best anthology series of all time, "The Twilight Zone." But the decade also gave rise to the sci-fi fantasy sitcom, sometimes known as the "magi-com," with beloved classics such as "Bewitched" and "I Dream of Jeannie" capturing the public imagination.

It all started with "My Favorite Martian," though. In fairness, "Mister Ed" — which followed the exploits of an architect (Alan Young) and his talking horse — had started airing in 1961. "The Jetsons" also became the first animated sci-fi sitcom in 1962. But "My Favorite Martian" was the first live-action sitcom to really establish the format that would become so prominent in the years immediately following its September 1963 debut. Just two months later, Hale Jr. begun shooting the unaired "Gilligan's Island" pilot "Marooned." But before the castaways hit screens in September 1964, Hale Jr.'s "My Favorite Martian" episode went out on CBS, which just so happened to be the real beginning of his collaboration with "Gilligan" creator Sherwood Schwartz.