Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Debunks The Biggest Kirk Myth

The popular image of Captain Kirk, originally played by William Shatner, is wholly inaccurate. Kirk is often thought of as a reckless cowboy, and has been told as much to his face. He has a reputation of flouting the Prime Directive, incautiously charging into action, and snogging all the hot alien women who wander into his field of vision. The cliched version of Kirk was embodied in J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot movie "Star Trek," wherein Kirk (Chris Pine) was indeed a horny, distractible, reckless charmer. That film functioned as a hyper-charging machine, however, taking what the average non-Trekkie citizen might know about "Star Trek" characters, and kicking it into overdrive. In the original "Star Trek," Kirk did indeed take big risks occasionally and did indeed make out with multiple pretty women, but the 2009 Kirk did those things to the exclusion of everything else.

Going back and watching the original "Star Trek," though, reveals a Kirk who is actually judicious, wise, and cautious. Indeed, Kirk was once accused of being too intellectual, having been called "a stack of books with legs." Kirk commanded the USS Enterprise by instinct a lot of the time, but he was never imprudent. The most reckless thing he did was, when faced with a godlike being that could erase the Enterprise with a thought, slap that little brat across the face. But then, Kirk was making a point that death games aren't fun when your prey isn't cowering.

On "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Kirk is played by Paul Wesley, and he is depicted closer to the classic version of Kirk than the popular misconception. Indeed, in the most recent "SNW" episode, "Orders of Magnitude," Trekkies will see that Kirk will only be reckless when it's in defense of vital principles.