Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir's Favorite Sci-Fi Movie Makes So Much Sense

Noted sci-fi author Andy Weir is very much in the public eye this year because Phil Lord and Christopher Miller adapted his 2021 novel "Project Hail Mary" into one of the best films of the year. Set in the near future, "Project Hail Mary" tells the story of Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) as he takes a prolonged mission into deep space to investigate the health of a distant star. Earth's own sun is rapidly extinguishing, you see, and Grace needs to find out why this particular distant star isn't succumbing to the same fate. While investigating, Grace encounters an alien spacecraft that is visiting the distant star for the same reason. He ends up befriending the rock-like alien spider on the inside, nicknaming it Rocky, and working together with it to find vital, world-saving facts.

Andy Weir, while writing about alien life forms and ineffable cosmic threats, is very fond of scientific verisimilitude and pays close attention to the actual physics of space travel. This is evident in "Project Hail Mary" but is especially clear in his 2011 novel "The Martian," which was adapted into a hit film in 2015 by Ridley Scott. Both works are about shuttle missions in the near future and the realities of life in space.

Weir's books have attracted considerable positive attention, and the author has, naturally, been asked repeatedly over the years for various book and movie recommendations. Indeed, when "Project Hail Mary" was first published, Weir took to Reddit to engage in an AMA with his many fans. Naturally, people asked him what they should be reading, and also what his favorite sci-fi movie might be. Not surprisingly, Weir selected Robert Zemeckis' 1985 ultra-hit "Back to the Future."