Why The Caller From The Runner Looks So Familiar

Gal Gadot is leading a new action movie on Amazon Prime Video in the form of "The Runner." Gadot is done playing Wonder Woman in the DC Universe but that just frees her up to take on other roles in projects outside the superhero realm. This one, in particular, is a direct-to-streaming thriller that calls to mind thrillers from yesteryear like "Speed" and "Phone Booth," trapping someone in a desperate situation forced to play by a twisted individual's rules.

The movie is directed by Kevin MacDonald, who previously helmed "Black Sea" and "The Mauritanian," one of the best prison movies of all time. It centers on Maia (Gadot) during her routine morning run. She receives a phone call with the caller revealing that her son has been taken. She's instructed by the mysterious caller to keep moving, follow every command, and tell no one. Stop, and he dies. Maia is forced to sprint through the city and obey a series of sinister commands in a desperate attempt to bring her son home.

It's a lean concept with a tight cast, largely focused on Gadot and "the Caller." Gadot is highly recognizable, given her role as Wonder Woman in addition to her work in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. But the Caller will likely look and sound familiar to viewers as well. There's a very good reason for that.

The voice belongs to none other than Damian Lewis. A British actor who has been working in the business for nearly 30 years, he's got an impressive resume filled with beloved roles. Which of those roles one recognizes him for will vary person to person of course. There's no lack of potential options.