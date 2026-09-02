Why The Caller From The Runner Looks So Familiar
Gal Gadot is leading a new action movie on Amazon Prime Video in the form of "The Runner." Gadot is done playing Wonder Woman in the DC Universe but that just frees her up to take on other roles in projects outside the superhero realm. This one, in particular, is a direct-to-streaming thriller that calls to mind thrillers from yesteryear like "Speed" and "Phone Booth," trapping someone in a desperate situation forced to play by a twisted individual's rules.
The movie is directed by Kevin MacDonald, who previously helmed "Black Sea" and "The Mauritanian," one of the best prison movies of all time. It centers on Maia (Gadot) during her routine morning run. She receives a phone call with the caller revealing that her son has been taken. She's instructed by the mysterious caller to keep moving, follow every command, and tell no one. Stop, and he dies. Maia is forced to sprint through the city and obey a series of sinister commands in a desperate attempt to bring her son home.
It's a lean concept with a tight cast, largely focused on Gadot and "the Caller." Gadot is highly recognizable, given her role as Wonder Woman in addition to her work in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. But the Caller will likely look and sound familiar to viewers as well. There's a very good reason for that.
The voice belongs to none other than Damian Lewis. A British actor who has been working in the business for nearly 30 years, he's got an impressive resume filled with beloved roles. Which of those roles one recognizes him for will vary person to person of course. There's no lack of potential options.
Damian Lewis has been a reliable actor for 25 years now
Damian Lewis got his start in the mid-'90s in TV shows like "Poirot" and "A Touch of Frost." But it was in the early 2000s when the actor got his first truly big break as Richard D. Winters in "Band of Brothers," one of the best historical TV shows ever made. Shining a light on World War II and hailing from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, it was downright historic in itself. It made stars of many of its cast members, Lewis included.
From there, Lewis began steadily working in other movies and TV shows, including 2003's "Dreamcatcher," a Stephen King movie Stephen King doesn't like. Some of his other notable credits from the 2000s include the short-lived TV show "Life," the miniseries "Colditz," as well as movies like "An Unfinished Life" and "The Baker." However, it was in the 2010s when Lewis' career truly thrived, delivering some of his most well-known roles.
Beginning in 2011, he headlined the acclaimed Showtime drama "Homeland" alongside Claire Danes. He departed the show after its fourth season but it helped put him on another level. Several years later, he got to play a true Hollywood legend, Steve McQueen, in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Lewis' other most well-known TV role came in 2016 when he starred in "Billions." He departed the show after Season 5 but Lewis returned to "Billions" for Season 7.
Some of the actor's other more recent roles include "Wolf Hall," "Fackham Hall," and the WWII movie "Pressure."
"The Runner" is streaming now on Prime Video.